'Poldark' Season 3 Spoilers: Ross to Catch Demelza Cheating on Him

The upcoming episodes of "Poldark" season 3 will feature a man's intuition into play as Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) will discover that his wife Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) is cheating on him.

Tomorrow night's episode 4 of "Poldark" season 3 is expected to be emotionally gripping as the budding romance between Morwenna Chynoweth (Ellise Chappell) and Drake (Harry Richardson) may be shattered. However, based on Turner's recent interview, it seems that it is not only Morwenna and Drake's relationship that may end in the series as the actor revealed that future episodes of "Poldark" will feature his character catching Demelza cheating on him. According to Turner, his character knows that something fishy is going on between Demelza and the good-looking aristocrat Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse).

"He might suspect something is going on. He can certainly sense there's an energy there," Turner said in the latest issue of TV Times.

While Turner's reveal is definitely a big spoiler for the British series, some were not really surprised with what he shared. After all, prior to Turner's interview, there had already been rumors that Demelza will, indeed, cheat on her husband as a form of revenge over catching him sleeping with his ex in season 2, Elizabeth Warleggan (Heida Reed).

However, it was not only Turner who teased that Demelza would cheat on him. In a separate interview, Tomlinson corroborated Turner's statement, saying that Whitehouse's character will, indeed, play a significance in Demelza's life.

"A character called Hugh Armitage comes in and somewhat distracts Demelza," Tomlinson said.

While it goes without saying that Demelza's extramarital affair and Ross catching it are worth anticipating, those are not the only things worth looking forward to in "Poldark" season 3. According to reports, the upcoming episodes will feature Ross, Tholly Tregirls Sean Gilder), Zacky Martin (Tristan Sturrock), Captain Henshawe (John Hollingworth), and brother-in-law Drake on a rescue mission, but not everybody will make it alive.

As to who will perish, fans can only speculate for now.

"Poldark" season 3 airs Sunday evenings over BBC at 9.