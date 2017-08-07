'Poldark' Season 3 Spoilers: What Is Really Going On Between Hugh and Demelza

Facebook/OfficialPoldark A promotional image for BBC's "Poldark" series

"Poldark" season 3 has wrapped up with Ross (Aidan Turner) preparing for war and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) caught between following her heart or her conscience.

One of the questions left unanswered in the exhilarating final hour of the Cornwall drama's third run is whether or not Demelza and Hugh (Josh Whitehouse) slept together.

Ross believes that they might have, but Digital Spy notes that he is holding on to the belief that they did not and that the marriage can still work even if she did.

We didn’t see anything, Ross!

Even if Demelza gave Hugh the chance to "taste heaven" before he goes blind in the "Poldark" season 3 finale, creator Debbie Horsfield notes that it is not out of revenge on Ross, who has not been the most loyal and considerate of her anyway.

In an interview with Radio Times, Horsfield explained that it is more about having actual feelings for Hugh and the thought of just going for it.

Besides, it's almost like they are two kids together, and Ross is caught up in other things so he takes his eye off the ball and is maybe a little too sure that Demelza is not going to be interested elsewhere.

She also pointed out that "it's important that we know what [Ross] was thinking," adding that "If only Ross had told Demelza what he truly felt about Elizabeth (Heida Reed)."

The end of "Poldark" season 3 also provides the opportunity for Demelza to enjoy greater freedom come season 4 with Ross deciding to take on the role of an MP, rallying his troops for warfare.

In the same Radio Times interview, Tomlinson said of her character:

Demelza becomes more independent, because Ross goes off to London and she very much becomes the boss of Nampara. That is her power – she and Ross are on an equal level and I wonder how he will respond to that.

Even though fans are still trying to absorb the events in "Poldark" season 3, work on the next season is already almost complete.