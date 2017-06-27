'Poldark' Season 3 Spoilers: Will Morwenna and Drake Be in a 'Romeo and Juliet'-Like Tragedy?

Romance seems to be running low in "Poldark" season 3 as most of the couples are in either distant or shaky relationships. Ross (Aidan Turner) and Demelza's (Eleanor Tomlinson) relationship hasn't been quite the same after Ross's infidelity. Dwight (Luke Norris) is fighting in the war while her wife is left at home. There seems to be hope for newcomers Drake Carne (Harry Richardson) and Morwenna Chynoweth (Ellise Chappell), but it seems that they, too, will be facing troubles of their own.

Facebook/OfficialPoldark "Poldark" promotional image

According to writer Debbie Horsfield, Morwenna and Drake will be "innocent casualties" in the "Poldark" season 3.

"They inadvertently get mixed up in the Warleggen/Poldark feud... you know [something will happen] the moment Ross is saying, 'We're never going to speak to each other again,'" Horsfield revealed, as quoted by Express.

She went on to suggest that something bad could happen to Morwenna and Drake, and that their love story could be similar to "Romeo and Juliet."

However, there is still a bright side to Morwenna and Drake's relationship, and they will enjoy the early stages of their getting to know each other.

"Drake pulls out certain qualities in her that she didn't realize she had, any maybe vice versa. It's a sweet, lovely relationship," Horsfiled added.

Meanwhile, Ross and Demelza's relationship is still a bit shaky and actress Heida Ross teased that fans will hate her character, Elizabeth, especially as possibility looms that her baby could be Ross's.

"If people felt bad about me before, I predict they're going to feel even worse about me this season," Reed told Radio Times.

For now the paternity of the child is still unknown, and Elizabeth is terrified because the baby she's carrying might not be her husband's.

"If it isn't [George Warleggan's child] and it gets found out, she is in so much trouble. I mean, her life is over," Reed added.

"Poldark" season 3 airs every Sunday on BBC.