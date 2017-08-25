'Poldark' Season 4 News: Josh Whitehouse Teases Tragic Times Ahead

Facebook/OfficialPoldark BBC's period drama "Poldark" season 4 to see more tragedies

Tragedies will continue to haunt Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) and the rest of the characters of "Poldark" in season 4, according to actor Josh Whitehouse.

In an interview with Red Carpet News that was posted on YouTube, the actor who portrays the role of Lieutenant Hugh Armitage in the BBC adaptation of the novels written by Winston Graham revealed that the scripts for the first three episodes of season 4 will feature the continuation of the "tragedy" and drama from the show's previous installment.

According to Whitehouse, the upcoming season of "Poldark" will "gonna rip you open and tear you apart in every way, shape possible, and in the best way possible too I should hope."

The actor also admitted that he initially expected to receive "backlash" from the fans of the show since his character is trying to meddle with the relationship of the show's main couple Ross and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson). But he is glad that he is getting positive response from the show's loyal followers and was accepted by the fans since his character was introduced in season 3.

While the actor did not share specific details about the plot of "Poldark" season 4, the show's scriptwriter Debbie Horsfield revealed through RadioTimes in early August that BBC might still be considering to drop the premiere episode of the season this summer.

"I think it has held its own over the summer and so I am guessing that – and it is a guess – that there's no reason to change that," Horsfield stated.

The writer also revealed that they are scheduled to start filming the upcoming episodes of the show in September. This will give them enough time to air the "Poldark" season 4 premiere sometime this summer just like what they did in season 3. The show was originally scheduled to air in autumn, but the network opted to air it earlier last season to avoid competing with ITV's "Victoria," which is also made by Mammoth Screen.

More details about "Poldark" season 4 are expected to be released soon.