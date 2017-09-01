'Poldark' Season 4 Release Date, Plot Rumors: New Season to Start Filming in September?

"Poldark" is reportedly in pre-production, as the show's casting team calls out for actors to play minor roles that call for long hair for both sexes, and beards for men. Actor Josh Whitehouse also hinted at more drama coming for the new season.

Instagram/Official_Poldark "Poldark" is currently in pre-production, according to reports, as casting teams for the show look for extras for various roles.

The casting directors for the show will be screening applicants that answer the call put out by 2020 Casting, as they took to social media to announce openings for minor roles for those "who have easy access to the South West of England," according to their post on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

For a "returning TV series," both men and women applying to be extras should have "period looks," which the ad explains later. Men must have long hair to be accepted, and beards would be a plus. They are also looking for women with shoulder-length hair or longer of a natural color.

Applicants at or over the age of 16 meeting the above requirements are welcome to apply.

With this casting call, actual filming for "Poldark" season 4 is expected to start by September, with the premiere coming out by summer next year, according to the International Business Times. The regular cast has already read through their scripts, as actor Josh Whitehouse shared in an earlier interview with Red Carpet News.

Whitehouse shared a few upcoming themes that "Poldark" will deal with upon its return for the fourth season. Playing the role of Lieutenant Hugh Armitage, the actor hinted that season 4 is one filled with drama as the show is "gonna rip you open and tear you apart in every way, shape possible, and in the best way possible too I should hope."

The video below shows an excerpt of Josh Whitehouse' interview with Red Carpet News, where he hinted at a few developments that Lieutenant Armitage will be involved in for the upcoming new season of "Poldark."