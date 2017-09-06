Poldark Season 4 Spoilers:Plot, New Cast Members Revealed

When BBC One's period drama series "Poldark" returns for its fourth season, the titular character will face new enemies and, unfortunately, greater losses.

Facebook/OfficialPoldark BBC's period drama 'Poldark'

As revealed in a press release for the upcoming season, Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) "risks everything he holds dear as he embarks on a political journey which takes him to the nation's capital."

This season, viewers expect Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) to choose between her husband and the dashing new chap she is crushing on who, by the way, is also determined to win her over.

The previous installment left off with Demelza giving into her feelings for Lieutenant Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse), the person whom Ross, her husband, rescued.

On the other hand, Elizabeth (Heida Reed) is fixed on strengthening her marriage, while Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) continues to struggle in her abusive marriage to Reverend Ossie Whitworth (Christian Brassington).

Elsewhere this season, Dwight Enys (Luke Norris) and Caroline Penvenen (Gabriella Wilde) will be put to the test once again. However, they will face new challenges, far more difficult than they have ever confronted before.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, Harry Richardson will reprise his role as Drake Carne and Ton York as Sam Carne. Beatie Edney will also return to the show as Prudie. As of now, it is unclear if Phil Davis will reprise his role as Jud Paynter.

Lady Whitworth, however, will be played by a new cast member, Rebecca Front, best known for her role as Nicola Murray MP in "The Thick of It."

Filming for "Poldark" season 4 is underway. The new series will film in Cornwall, Bristol, and London in the following months.

"We hope this will be our strongest series yet, with eight brilliant scripts from Debbie Horsfield, a whole new world of stories and our very wonderful cast," executive producer Karen Thrussell said of season 4.

"Poldark" season 4 will premieres on BBC One sometime in 2018.