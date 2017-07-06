Police Issue Stern Warning After Dog Is Rescued from Hot Car In Florida

Boynton Beach Police Department/Facebook Police officers rescue dog trapped inside hot vehicle.

Florida police rescued a dog trapped in a hot car after its owner left to run an errand. The poor pit bull was left alone inside a hot car with the windows rolled up in the searing summer heat.

Police in Boynton Beach, Florida were called in by a concerned onlooker after seeing a dog trapped inside a hot car. The dog's owner reportedly stepped into a bank, unknowingly putting the pooch in a precarious position.

The officers spent 10 to 15 minutes looking for the absentee pet owner, with an officer staying with the dog to make sure it was okay. When the owner failed to return, the officers smashed the car's windows and freed the pooch from the vehicle.

After making sure the dog was okay, the officers gave it some water and allowed it to recover under their watchful eye. Sometime later, the Boynton Beach Police Department posted a stern warning to their Facebook page about leaving pets inside locked vehicles.

"Repeat after us...it is never OK to leave your pet in an unattended vehicle," reads the post. They also pointed out that such an act is illegal in Boynton Beach as well as other cities across the country.

According to Investigator Liz Roehrich, most owners who leave pets inside locked vehicles are often well-meaning people who are loving and responsible caretakers. However, most of them don't know the law or think that it's okay for only a minute, or 15, in this particular case.

Pets are not the only victims of such neglectful behavior. Time and time again, infants and toddlers are left behind by their parents in locked vehicles to run errands which end up with them being hospitalized or worse.

As the Boynton Beach Police Department said in their post, it is never okay to leave pets in an unattended vehicle. If possible, it would be better to avoid bringing pets to run errands or places where they are forced to be left behind inside the vehicle.