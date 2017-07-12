Police Shoot Couple Dressed as Joker and Harley Quinn at Australian Party

A couple having sex while dressed as the Joker and Harley Quinn were shot by police in Melbourne last Saturday. The incident happened after officers were called to the nightclub Inflation where a sex party was being held.

Warner Bros. The Joker (Jared Leto) as seen in the trailer of "Suicide Squad."

Police received reports of a 35-year-old man armed with a gun in the premises before 3 a.m. last weekend. However, it was later revealed that the gun was a toy and was part of the man's costume.

According to Victoria police superintendent Lisa Hardeman, the Critical Incident Response Team were called to the scene but local police arrived first. The officers called out the man dressed as the Joker from "Suicide Squad" but instead of cooperating, he took the toy gun from his pants and aimed it at them.

Police responded by shooting him in the torso and later tasing him. The man was later taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital. He was in critical condition but was later stabilized.

His partner, who was dressed as Harley Quinn from the same film, suffered a minor flesh wound in her leg. Nevertheless, witnesses who were attending the "Saints & Sinner Ball" along with the couple says the man was not brandishing the gun when he was shot.

According to the nightclub, the police overreacted and they will charge a formal complaint. Club owner Martha Tsamis said that these events have been held at the club for 20 years without any incident.

Security had already taken note of said toy gun and the police were notified when they arrived at the establishment. Tsamis also echoed the other witnesses on the scene, saying that the man was in a "compromising" position and was not holding anything in his hand.

There is currently no word regarding the person who made the report of a gun being in the premises. As for the nightclub, they say that the management and staff are shaken and that the incident would have been avoided if the police cared to listen.