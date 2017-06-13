Poll Shows 61% of Americans Approve of Gay Marriage, But Pro-Family Leader Says Support Is 'Artificial'

More and more Americans are viewing homosexuality and same-sex marriage favorably as shown by the latest Gallup survey.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON) A wedding cake is seen at a reception for same-sex couples at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California.

However, a pro-family leader said the support for same-sex marriage is "artificial" since it's just the product of the "constant media and cultural propaganda" by LGBT activists, LifeSite News reported.

In the continuing Gallup survey, the latest of which was conducted on May 4-8, 61 percent of the respondents answered in the affirmative to the question, "Do you think marriages between same-sex couples should or should not be recognized by the law as valid, with the same rights as traditional marriages?"

Only 37 percent said such marriages should not be valid, while 2 percent had no opinion.

Brian Camenker, founder and president of the pro-family group Mass Resistance, said Americans should view the Gallup poll data "in a larger context."

"It's all artificial. Because homosexuality is innately unnatural, it takes massive amounts of constant media and cultural propaganda for people to believe these things," he told LifeSiteNews.

Camenker said once the propaganda stops, "everything will go back to normal. It always has."

Aside from the media, the courts are also responsible for the "revolutionary redefinition" of marriage, he said.

He said people are being deluded into believing that whatever the judges decide must be recognized as "immutable law" and that people's thinking and morality need to be adjusted to conform to their ruling.

"That's happened with school prayer, abortion and now homosexual so-called 'marriage.' It's simply wrong," he said.

Camenker echoed the view expressed earlier by former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore that judges are not above the constitution.

In an interview with Conservative Review, Moore slammed the Supreme Court's Obergefell decision, which he said "created the right to gay marriage from nothing."

"And now the free conscience objections to gay marriage by religious institutions are being trampled upon by the federal government. All across our country, we're seeing a deprivation of a right given by God because the Supreme Court created a right and is mandating that everyone conform to it," Moore said.

Moore was suspended from the bench in September 2016 for telling probate judges to defy federal orders regarding gay marriage.