'Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World' News: Game Gathers Positive Reviews; Five More 3DS Titles Promised by Nintendo

Everyone has their creative juices flowing with the recently released "Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World" for Nintendo 3DS. The great thing about it is that Nintendo is set to release more games for the handheld device.

Nintendo websiteA promotional wallpaper for Yoshi's Woolly World featuring Yoshi and Poochy.

Owners of Nintendo 3DS will have something new to look forward to as Nintendo recently announced that they are planning to come up with five games for the console this year. This is contrary to the rumor that 3DS titles may be put to rest momentarily as Nintendo Switch is about to be released.

Nintendo 3DS already has "Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King" prior to "Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World," which has been available on shelves since Feb. 3. The release of such titles is said to be a good indicator that the company has no plans to cease their support for 3DS.

Currently, the company is developing "Pikmin," "Ever Oasis" and "Mario Sports Superstars" for the console.

The 3DS version of "Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World" has a Poochy Dash, which is an endless mode for the players to enjoy. Also, several animated videos are featured in the title, starring Yoshi and Poochy, of course.

The game has been well received by the players and has been gathering good reviews so far. Financial Post says that "Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World" may not be as detailed as it is on its Wii U version, but the characters and the environment maintain a cuddly vibe.

As for Siliconera, the game's Mellow Mode makes it simpler, so it goes well for introductory involvement.

"Discover a handicraft world bursting at the seams with creativity, as you guide Yarn Yoshi or Yarn Poochy through clever side-scrolling stages," the game description on Nintendo eShop reads, adding, "Unravel secrets, toss yarn to weave platforms, and power up with woolly transformations. All stages from the Wii U version are joined by new ones starring Poochy and more Nintendo 3DS exclusive features."