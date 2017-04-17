Pope Francis Voices 'Shame' Over Church Sex Abuse Scandals

Pope Francis expressed "shame" over the sex abuse scandals that have plagued the Church for the past decade.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/ MAX ROSSI)Pope Francis during the traditional Way of the Cross celebration on Good Friday.

This was one of the subjects mentioned in the prayer he recited during the traditional Good Friday service in Rome, Reuters reported.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church was at the Colosseum to preside over the "Via Crucis" or Way of the Cross attended by more than 20,000 devotees last Friday. The traditional procession is celebrated every Good Friday to commemorate Jesus's suffering and crucifixion at the cross.

At the end of the almost two-hour procession, the pope read a prayer that revolved around the theme of shame and hope.

In his prayer, the pontiff declared that, "We return to you this year with eyes lowered in shame and hearts filled with hope."

He then proceeded to enumerate the issues that continue to hound his flock, including persecution, injustices, and devastation all over the world.

In what seemed to be a reference to the sex abuse scandals that have hounded the Catholic Church, Pope Francis spoke of "shame for all the times that we bishops, priests, consecrated me and women have caused scandal and pain to your body, the Church."

Since his ascendance to the highest office of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis has been active in dealing with the sex abuse scandals inside the Roman Catholic Church. In 2014, the pope created the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, which was tasked to come up with measures to ensure children are safeguarded from pedophile priests.

In a letter sent to bishops during the Feast of the Holy Innocents in 2016, he declared a "zero tolerance policy" on any member of the clergy who is proven guilty of sex abuse.

After confessing the "shame" and horrors that afflict the Church, the pope expressed hope that all these issues would soon be resolved.

In his prayer, the pope declared the "hope that good will be victorious despite its apparent defeat."

Security was extra-tight during the service, with attendees having to go through rigorous rounds of checks before being cleared to enter the arena. The measures were done to ensure that no terrorist act would mar the solemn celebration.