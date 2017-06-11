Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Release Date, Specs, Price News: Gold Limited Edition Coupe With Increased Horsepower

Porsche has introduced the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, a limited-edition coupe that delivers 607 horsepower, which makes it the most powerful 911 Turbo S model ever created.

PorscheA promotional image for the 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series.

The 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is powered by a 3.8-liter twin turbocharged six-cylinder engine with 553 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission with an all-wheel drive system. This allows the supercar to go from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 2.8 seconds and 124 mph in 9.6 seconds. Top speed is limited to 205 mph.

Apart from what's under the hood, the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series also comes with unique design elements that make it distinguishable from other models. The coupe's Golden Yellow Metallic paint finish is complemented by carbon fiber components, specifically on the front trunk lid, roof and side skirts. The carbon-weave strips across the roof and trunk lid give the supercar a sporty feel. The rear fascia also has a new design with a rear wing and twin tailpipes in black.

Other standard features include 20-inch wheels in Black with Golden Yellow Metallic accents, the Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Active Suspension Management, rear-axle steering and dynamic chassis control.

Inside the cabin, the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series has an elegant appearance with luxurious details and the use of specialty materials. Most aspects were also finished by hand. Notable features include 18-way adjustable sports seats in leather with Golden Yellow Metallic strips, Turbo S lettering on the headrests and a headliner in Alcantara with a Golden Yellow double stripe look.

For prospective customers who want to make the experience a little bit more special, Porsche is offering a chronograph and luggage set that match the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series. The former comes with the same specifications of the car while the latter includes two weekender bags, a handbag and a garment carrier.

Only 500 units of the 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series will be produced. It will have a starting price of $257,500.