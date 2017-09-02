Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne S News, Specs: Company Unveiled Two New 2019 Cayenne Variants

Reuters/Denis Balibouse Porsche introduced the new 2019 Cayenne and Cayenne S that will hit dealers by next year.

Last Tuesday at a ceremony in Stuttgart, Germany, Porsche unveiled the 2019 Cayenne and the Cayenne S, which are two new variants that will begin the company's new generation model line in the following years, Business Insider confirmed.

Porsche also revealed what features and specs their patrons can expect from their newest Cayenne variants.

The 2019 Cayenne will have a 340 horsepower, turbocharged V6, 3-liter engine, while the Cayenne S will have a 440 horsepower, twin-turbo V6 2.9-liter machine under the hood.

Similar with other Cayenne models, the 2019 Cayenne and Cayenne S will be equipped with a new eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission that allows the vehicle to shift gears quicker and smoother while on and off the road. The Porsche Traction Management all-wheel-drive system will also be present in the new and other Cayenne models.

In terms of speed, Porsche revealed that the 2019 Cayenne will be able to achieve 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and has the ability to hit a track top speed of 152 mph. Meanwhile, the more enhanced Cayenne S can hit 60 mph in only 4.6 seconds before achieving a track top speed of 164 mph.

One of the reasons the new Cayenne models can achieve such speed is because they will be 143 pounds lighter because Porsche used an aluminum-intensive chassis and a lightweight lithium-ion polymer starter battery.

There are many more physical features that take Porsche's 2019 Cayenne and Cayenne S to higher levels, but they also included high-technology digital specs that make them better than others.

The new Cayenne variants will feature night vision, traffic jam assist, surround view cameras, park assist, adaptive cruise control, and enhanced sound systems in partnership with Bose and Burmester.

The Verge notes that the dashboard design of the new Cayenne variants is similar to the one seen in the Panamera models, which has touch-sensitive panels for the control system. At the center of the dashboard is a 12.3-inch touchscreen, assisted with two 7-inch displays in front of the driver that shows important information such as navigation and vehicle diagnostics.

Despite what the name indicates, the 2019 Cayenne is already anticipated to be in U.S. dealerships sometime in 2018. The 2019 Cayenne is expected to be valued at $65,700 while the Cayenne S starts at $82,900.