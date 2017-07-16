Portland Trail Blazers Interested in Carmelo Anthony

(Photo: Reuters/Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) defends during the third quarter in a game Knicks at Air Canada Centre, Nov. 12, 2016.

Before the trade talks were put on hold last week, the Knicks and the Rockets had been working on multiple scenarios to potentially send Carmelo Anthony to Houston. Bringing in multiple teams to get the deal done was one of the options, and the Knicks and Rockets reached out to several teams to see if they were interested in helping them facilitate the trade.

Apparently, the Portland Trail Blazers were one of the teams they discussed this scenario with. However, they were not interested in helping the Knicks move Anthony to Houston. That's because they want to acquire the All-Star forward themselves.

According to ESPN, the Blazers are hoping to convince Anthony to include them on the list of teams he's willing to waive his no-trade clause to join.

"Portland believes the addition of a player such as Anthony would furnish it with talent and depth comparable to those of the top Western Conference contenders, except for the Golden State Warriors, league sources said. Because of that, the Blazers have little, if any, inclination to facilitate an Anthony deal that would land him with a Western Conference rival such as Houston, league sources said," Adrian Wojnarowski wrote in his report for ESPN.

The Blazers will become an offensive powerhouse if they can pair Anthony with C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard.

In fact, McCollum seems to really like the idea of them playing together. He recently posted a photoshopped image of Anthony in a Blazers uniform on his Instagram account and he tagged the forward to make sure that he notices it.

Well, this will remain a pipe dream for the Blazers unless Anthony decides to include them in the list of teams he's willing to join.

Right now, the Rockets are still the favorites to acquire Anthony. But perhaps he should consider the Blazers as well.