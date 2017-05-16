Portland Trail Blazers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Ivan Rabb, Dillon Brooks, Sindarius Thornwell to Workout With the Blazers Next Month

The Portland Trail Blazers may not have a lottery pick this year, but they have the 15th overall, 20th overall and 26th overall picks in the draft. With those picks, the Blazers can add depth to their roster and it looks like they already have several players on their radar.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Cacophony)The interior of the Moda Center (formerly Rose Garden).

According to Comcast SportsNet Northwest's Jason Quick, the Blazers are bringing in California big man Ivan Rabb, University of Oregon wing Dillon Brooks and South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell for pre-draft visits next month.

That's an interesting list. Rabb is projected as a mid-to-late first round pick, so he's within reach for the Blazers. He can be a solid backup for Jusuf Nurkić if they decide to use one of their picks on him. Playing him at power forward is also an option, but he will have to expand his shooting range first. He's a good rebounder and that's one skill that should translate well to the National Basketball Association (NBA).

"I know at this point right now, what can translate is rebounding the ball. I know I can hit offensive glass really well ... everybody has to have their niche coming into the league and rebounding is something I can hang my hat on. Coaches know if I'm coming into the game, I'm going for rebounds," Rabb said in an interview with Comcast SportsNet Northwest.

Rabb is currently training with Chris Farr and Anthony Eggleton, the same coaches who worked with All-Star guard Damian Lillard before the Blazers drafted him in 2012.

Meanwhile, Brooks and Thornwell are projected as second round picks. Brooks can play both wing positions and he's a reliable outside shooter. While Thornwell is a capable scorer, teams are probably more interested in his defensive skills. He should be a solid two-way player in the NBA.

The Blazers also met with Zach Collins during the draft combine, but the team has yet to announce if he would work out for them.