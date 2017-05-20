Post on Amber Rose's Twitter Account Throws Shade at Tyga and Beyoncé; Model-Rapper Claims Hacker Did It

A hacker was behind sending a few spicy tweets aimed at Beyoncé and Tyga, Amber Rose claims. The rapper-model addressed the Twitter drama after a few choice words for Tyga and Beyoncé was launched from her social media account.

Reuters/Eduardo MunozAmber Rose at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

A few Twitter posts, each heavily throwing shade at their target, came from Amber Rose' account. One of them was aimed at Beyoncé. The message dug up the long-forgotten debate about "Becky" last year, as the rapper's account fired out the message: "Hey @Beyoncé I got a secret. I am Becky With the Short Hair. #iaintsorry #muvalemonade," as quoted by Refinery 29.

For the sake of context, the line of "He better call Becky with the good hair" is lifted from Beyoncé's 2016 single "Sorry." This song, which is from Beyoncé's 2016 album "Lemonade," is believed to be a reference to someone that Jay-Z is rumored to have cheated on Beyoncé with. It's unknown why Amber Rose — if she was indeed the one tweeting — had to gain reviving this piece of history is anyone's guess.

It did not stop there, however. Amber Rose' account took another swing. This time, it's aimed at rapper Tyga. The message this time is riddled with the "trash" emoji, and it says "Dear @Tyga ever since you left @BLACCHYNA your music has been [trash] it's always been trash just more than usual. #muva."

Amber Rose posted on Instagram later claiming to have been hacked, of course, referring to the controversial tweets fired off from her Twitter account. "We both got hacked," Rose said in her caption to the Instagram post, referring to her Twitter account and Charlamagne Tha God's account. Charlamagne took a shot at Tyga in Amber Rose' video as well: "I think mine got hacked to, but I'm gonna tell you something, Tyga's music is trash." the TV personality commented.

The resulting Twitter storm among the fans of the three involved is still ongoing.