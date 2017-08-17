'Power Rangers Ninja Steel' News: Synopses, Release Dates for Upcoming Episodes Revealed

Facebook/powerrangers Promotional image for the return of "Power Ranger Ninja Steel."

After several months of hiatus, "Power Rangers Ninja Steel" is back and the synopses and release dates for the next episodes have now been revealed.

"Power Rangers Ninja Steel's" eighth episode aired last March 18. It was only followed by the ninth installment on Aug. 12 that also featured the first appearance of Levi Weston, aka the Ninja Steel Gold Ranger (Jordi Webber).

Levi was a music star who went on his world tour in episode 9. He employed Brody Romero, aka Ninja Steel Red Ranger (William Shewfelt), as his bodyguard for his concerts. But Brody plus the rest of the Rangers and villain Galvanax (voiced by Richard Simpson) later on found out about Levi's identity when his contractor was kidnapped by Ripcon (voiced by Campbell Cooley).

Meanwhile, some of the upcoming episodes have now been given a release date, while the synopses for all the remaining episodes are also available already (via Power Rangers Now).

The 10th episode titled "The Ranger Ribbon" airs on Aug. 19. In this episode, the Summer Cove's landmark - the Ribbon Tree - faces possible demolition following the orders of Preston's (Peter Sudarso) father. Preston is the Ninja Steel Blue Ranger.

Next up is "Poisonous Plots" or the 11th episode that goes on air on Aug. 26. This will feature a new villain controlled by Galvanax who will successfully poison Brody. Then, in the 12th episode (Sept. 2) titled "Family Fusion," the Rangers will go up against Ripcon using a new Megazord formation.

The 13th episode of "Power Rangers Ninja Steel" will be called "Ace and the Race," where Calvin, aka Ninja Steel Yellow Ranger (Nico Greetham), will have to set his priorities straight after being momentarily distracted in trying hard to impress a "local hero."

"The Royal Arrival" is the title for the 14th episode where a "mysterious princess" and her army of guards will come uninvited to Earth to wreak havoc and give the Rangers a grave challenge.

Lastly, the 15th and final episode will be titled "The Royal Rumble," and it will feature a complete Power Rangers plus "a new ally" in the hopes of defeating the newest champion sent by Galvanax.

While episodes 13 to 15 are yet to receive a specific release date, the same source says they will all air sometime in September.