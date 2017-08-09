'Power Rangers Ninja Steel' Return Date News, Spoilers: Series to Return on Aug. 12

Facebook/powerrangers A promotional image for "Power Rangers Ninja Steel"

When "Power Ranger Ninja Steel" returns for the second half its current season, it will continue with the Gold Ranger story arc, featuring the introduction of his mighty Bull Rider Zord.

The series will return with episode 9 titled "Rocking and Rolling," and according to spoilers, Aiden, also know as Levi (Jordi Webber), will be thrilled to embark on his world tour. However, when mysterious earthquakes begin to occur, disrupting Summer Cove, he will be faced with a difficult decision to make.

The next episode, which is titled "The Ranger Ribbon," will see Summer Cove's sentimental "Ribbon Tree" put at risk of being chopped down by Preston's (Peter Sudarso) deep-pocketed father. Will he stand up to his old man to save the tree?

Episode 11, which is titled "Poisonous Plots," is said to show Brody being poisoned. As to what the Rangers will do to save him, fans must watch the episode to find out.

Comic Book has reported that although the second half of the season has not premiered in the U.S. yet, episodes 9 to 12 have already been aired overseas.

Spoilers for the 12th episode say that the main setting will be a high school talent show, where Brody (Will Shewfelt) and his brother Aiden will be performing their family song. However, it will not be long enough until danger comes to the city again. This time, it will be under attack by Ripcon (Campbell Cooley).

As for the two remaining episodes, it is said that Calvin (Nico Greetham) will become distracted from Ranger duties as he tries to impress someone, and that a mysterious royal will arrive on Earth, posing as a challenge to the Power Rangers.

"Power Rangers Ninja Steel" stars Will Shewfelt as Brody (Red Ranger), Chrysti Ane Lopes as Sarah (Pink Ranger), Nico Greetham as Calvin (Yellow Ranger), Zoe Robins as Hayley (White Ranger), and Peter Sudarso as Preston (Blue Ranger).

The series will return this coming Aug. 12 on Nickelodeon.