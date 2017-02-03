'Power Rangers' Release Date, News: Zords and Rangers Unite in Final Poster

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

When one thinks about the legendary Power Rangers, the experience is never complete without them summoning their mechanical beasts known as the Zords. In the latest poster, fans are finally indulged in a shot that shows the whole team together — humans, robots and all.

"Power Rangers" official website

The Power Rangers official Twitter account has posted a first look at the final poster for the film. It features all five rangers with all their Zords in a single frame, ready to pounce for action.

This is the only poster released that has all the protagonists with their Zords together. The previous ones only feature either one ranger with his Zord, all the mecha-giants together or the humans only. A shot of all of them in one photo sends a nostalgic tinge down one's spine, especially for those who grew up loving the series-turned-movie.

Prior to the poster, the official trailer has shown the rangers with their Zords and even provided a glimpse of the combined robots forming the Megazord. It was also the first time that avid fans get to see them morph into their iconic fighting suits. Aside from them, the main villains and prominent personalities also finally made their appearances.

Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks) was seen in action, conjuring her minions and also getting her feet wet in the action. The gigantic Goldar also joins in the skirmish, forcing the rangers to join together, promising an awesome battle. Bryan Cranston appears for the first time as Zordon, while the lovable Alpha 5 finally graces the audience with its presence.

The film's story depicts five awkward teenagers who were initially outcasts. But when they receive the power of the Power Rangers, that's when everything changed and they are plunged in an epic battle to save the world.

"Power Rangers" makes its way to the big screen on March 24, 2017.