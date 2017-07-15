'Power' Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers: Will Ghost Betray Tommy?

It looks like orange doesn't go well with drug kingpin James St. Patrick aka "Ghost," the main character of the Starz TV series "Power."

Facebook/Power.Starz James has to make a big decision on the next episode of "Power" as the fates of his family and best friend Tommy are at stake.

With Ghost (Omari Hardwick) currently in prison, he is faced with the challenge of keeping his true identity a secret. His wife, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), struggles with keeping the business afloat along with keeping the family together while her husband is in jail.

Angela (Lela Loren) will do her best to keep Ghost where he is while series antagonist Kanan (Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent) is preparing to finally get his revenge on Ghost via Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.).

At the end of season 4's third episode, Ghost was given a horrible choice. He will have to sell out his best friend Tommy (Joseph Sikora) and confess to the crime he didn't commit in exchange for his family's protection by the police. What has complicated his situation more is that it was revealed that Ghost is a candidate for the death penalty. This leaves the question of whether or not Ghost will betray Tommy.

Throughout the series, Ghost has shown how loyal he is to the people who are loyal to him and Tommy has, in fact, become one of the most important people in his life. With this being said, it may seem impossible for the drug kingpin to sell out his buddy.

The show's producer, Courtney Kemp, also provided an insight as to how Ghost will deal with the problem he is currently facing.

"[Ghost's] never going to give up Tommy. This is just not that guy. I don't think the audience would believe it if Ghost sold [him] out...He can't sell Tommy out. He would never stand up for that," Kemp revealed after the third episode aired last Sunday.

To see how events will unfold, be sure to catch "Power" season 4 episode 4 titled "We're in This Together," airing on Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on Starz.