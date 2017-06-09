'Power' Season 4 Latest News: Lala Anthony Reveals Spoilers for New Season

The highly anticipated season 4 premiere of "Power" comes this June, as the hit show makes its return to the Starz network. Lala Anthony sat down for an interview to talk about the plot of the upcoming fourth season run of the drama series.

Facebook/Power.StarzA promo image of Starz series "Power" as the cover photo on the show's official Facebook page.

Lala Anthony gives out a few big hints and spoilers about season 4 of "Power" in an interview with Bossip. Anthony will make her return to her role as LaKeisha for the upcoming season, and her interview just confirms speculations that her character made it through what has been feared as certain death at the hands of Milan (Callan Mulvey), the main antagonist for season 3.

Anthony, however, confirms in her interview that LaKeisha, the single mom and longtime friend of Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton) is alive and well, according to Celebrity Insider. Tasha is the wife of James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a nightclub owner who secretly runs a huge part of the city's supply network of illegal drugs.

This season, as Anthony reveals, is when viewers will get to know her character better. "Now, people get to see more of LaKeisha and what she is about and see her in different scenarios and relationships," Anthony explained.

"And as an actress, that is really exciting, because I have more to dig my teeth into," she further added. Speaking of different relationships, LaKeisha will have some daring scenes with her new love interest in Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), who also happens to be Ghost's best friend.

Anthony describes her experience of shooting the steamy scenes of LaKeisha's new fling as "terrifying," as she explained: "We're women. Anytime you've got to take your clothes off, it's a terrifying thing," Anthony said. "All I can do is hope that it worked out well," she added.

The actress, who has recently broken up with NBA player Carmelo Anthony, is now focused on her work with the new season of "Power" as it starts later this month.

The season 4 premiere of "Power" airs on Sunday, June 25, on Starz.