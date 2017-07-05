'Power' Season 4 News, Episode 3 Spoilers: Mike Plants Evidence in Truth, Pushes Death Penalty for Ghost

Starz Ghost (Omari Hardwick) is denied bail by the judge in "Ghost" season 4.

After the murder weapon was found in Ghost's (Omari Hardwick) Truth bar, he might be given a death penalty for the murder he did not commit. Meanwhile, Tommy (Joseph Sikora) will try to help Ghost's case by distracting the police in episode 3 of "Power" season 4.

Previously on "Power" season 4, Mike (David Fumero) planted the gun he used to kill George Knox (Andy Bean) with inside the office at Truth, putting Ghost in more trouble regarding his case.

Mak (Sung Kang) came up with the theory that Ghost murdered Knox to protect Tommy and that both were working for the Lobos cartel. With his theory, the police can come after Ghost with a death penalty if they can prove that the murder was committed based on a drug commission.

Ghost's lawyer, Proctor (Jerry Ferrara), thought that the only way his client can get out of this complication is to drop Tommy. However, Ghost refused to rat out his old partner.

Fortunately, Angela (Lela Loren) could sense that something was not right, especially about the fact that the murder weapon was easily found in the office at Truth. Unfortunately, it would not convince her of Ghost's innocence just yet.

In the preview for episode 3, titled "The Kind of Man You Are," Angela confronts Ghost about his identity.

"We both know when you want something, no one matters but you," Angela tells Ghost, looking convinced that the death of George is one of those things that he willed to happen.

Meanwhile, Tommy will try to help Ghost's case by creating a diversion that will put the police off track.

According to the episode 3 synopsis on STARZ, "The feds turn up the heat on Ghost by pulling his known associates in for questioning, forcing Tommy to execute a plan that diverts their attention."

Catch the new episode of "Power" season 4 on Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. EDT on STARZ.