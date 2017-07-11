'Power' Season 4 News: Ghost Gets a Visitor and Resolves to Fight Back; Tommy-Keisha Pursue Their Romance [VIDEO]

The struggle of living behind bars continue for Ghost (Omari Hardwick), especially after being denied bail for a crime he did not commit. In the last episode, which aired Sunday, July 9, a visitor pushed him to strengthen his resolve to fight back.

YouTube/Starz Things are heating up on "Power" on Starz as Omari Hardwick's Ghost might get the death penalty.

A conversation with his former lover Angela (Lela Loren), the assistant District Attorney, led Ghost to believe she had something to do with his frame-up. Ghost was even more emboldened to seek justice for his case after seeing photos of his daughter crying.

The paparazzi had been following Ghost's family around in the latest episode of "Power" in the hopes of capturing some reaction about the news that Ghost could be getting the death penalty for murder. The FBI has also been pressuring his wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton) to stand as witness against her husband. Tasha and Ghost finally got a chance to talk.

Meanwhile, Kanan (50 Cent) is keeping a close watch over Ghost's son Tarig (Michael Rainey Jr.). While he initially wanted to kill the boy to get back at Ghost in the earlier episodes of "Power," Kanan instead trained Tariq under his wing and about his business affairs. It is going to be a dark turn for the young man from hereon.

Ghost's right-hand man, Tommy (Joseph Sikora) and Tasha's best friend, LaKeisha (Layla Anthony), are pursuing their affair. Fans of "Power" have been loving the chemistry between these actors and were thrilled to learn that Tommy and LaKeisha are finally hooking up.

"I knew the relationship between those characters would be spicy and complicated and I think that's exactly how it plays out," Anthony told TV Line about her character's steamy scenes with Sikora. Their relationship, however, should never be made known to Tasha. "They are best friends, but their friendship is very complicated," the actress added.