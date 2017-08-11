'Power' Season 4 News: Last 3 Episodes of Starz Drama Leaked Online

(Photo: Facebook/Power.Starz)

After Netflix and HBO, Starz recently became a victim of another series leak. The last three episodes of "Power" season 4 recently made their way online, alongside screenshots from the anticipated finale.

Reports confirmed that episodes of Starz's most popular show, "Power," had been accessed through the network's press portal. The illegally obtained clips were then posted by the leaker on social media, reaching thousands of users right after its release.

The leaker reportedly used a cracked iPhone to stream the episodes and later post it on his Facebook account. Starz might not have a hard time searching for the leaker since he also filmed himself talking about the video. However, Starz still took down its press portal to avoid any more issues.

"This seems to be a case of password sharing that resulted in homemade videos of the episodes which were taped off a TV screen and posted online. STARZ has begun forensic investigations and will take legal action against the responsible parties," a Starz representative said in a press release.

2017 seems to be the year of TV show hacks and leaks. Earlier this year, a group of hackers threatened to release Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 and asked for ransom from the network. HBO recently suffered the same situation when hackers illegally released a "Game of Thrones" episode one day ahead of its schedule.

Multiple scripts, along with personal data of employees were also leaked due to a server hack. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, who stars and produces "Power," has yet to give a statement on the matter.

Next week's episode, "It's Done", will see James (Omari Hardwick) back in business with Simon (Victor Garber) to pay off his debt. James eventually finds out that Simon's new business is located in an area surrounded by different gangs. As a result, he seeks the help of Tommy (Joseph Sikora) to keep the crime rate low in the area.

The fourth season of "Power" airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EDT on Starz.