'Power' Season 4 News: Starz Series Returns this June 25

After taking a hiatus since its previous season aired its finale episode last September, "Power" is finally returning to Starz this weekend.

There is no denying that "Power" season 4 is one of the most-anticipated Starz TV series this year. After all, its previous season left a lot of its viewers hanging.

To recall, the season 3 finale of "Power" featured James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) finally behind bars after he was accused of killing Federal Agent Greg Knox (Andy Bean), who had been bent on exposing him and seeing him fall. As Ghost's ex, U.S. Attorney Angela Valdez (Lela Loren), was still bitter over their breakup and was dating Greg Knox when he was murdered, she decided to send him to prison despite his innocence.

According to reports, the upcoming season of the Starz series will put George to the test. In addition to dealing with prison life, it is said that it will also put a strain on his relationships, including that with his son with Tasha (Naturi Naughton), Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), who, incidentally was also in hot waters in the season 3 finale. As George was arrested, it has yet to come to his knowledge that his son has been kidnapped for ransom by Kanan (Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson) and Jukebox (Anika Noni Rose).

Another mystery that is expected to be finally answered in the upcoming season 4 of "Power" is whether George's partner, Tommy (Joseph Sikora), really killed Lakeisha Grant (Lala Anthony) or not. While Milan (Callan Mulvey) ordered him to kill Tasha's bestfriend, it is suspected that he might have spared her as Tommy convinced Ghost to take out Milan, while Dre (Olurotimi Akinosho) and his crew dealt with Milan's bodyguards. Because of this, some fans suspect that Tommy may just be hiding Lakeisha.

"Power" season 4 premieres on Starz this Sunday, June 25, at 9/8C.