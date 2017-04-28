'Power' Season 4 Release Date, Latest News: Series to Return in June; Official Teaser Released

Starz recently announced that the fourth season of its hit drama series "Power" will premiere on Sunday, June 25, at its regularly scheduled time of 9 p.m. EDT. The new season will also debut on the STARZ app and On Demand on the same day, starting at 12:01 a.m. EDT. A new trailer for the upcoming season has also been released.

Facebook/Power.Starz A promotional photo for Starz's TV series, "Power."

"Power" is a drama that highlights the glamorous Manhattan lifestyles of the wealthy and the infamous as well as the underworld of the international drug trade.

The series stars Omari Hardwick as drug kingpin and nightclub impresario James "Ghost" St. Patrick; Joseph Sikora as his brother-in-arms in the drug business, Tommy Egan; Naturi Naughton as Ghost's fierce and loyal wife, Tasha St. Patrick; and Lela Loren as his first love, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Valdez.

The third season of "Power" was the most-watched season ever for a STARZ Originals series. The previous season drew a record of 8 million multiplatform viewers per episode. In 2016, it was also the second-highest rated series on all of premium pay television.

According to Deadline, the upcoming fourth season of the hit series picks up immediately after Ghost's highly publicized arrest by his ex-girlfriend, Angela, for the murder of his romantic rival, FBI agent Greg Knox (Andy Bean). While the club owner and drug kingpin is guilty of many horrendous crimes, murdering Knox was not one of them.

"You don't really think I did this," Ghost says in the brief teaser, pleading to Angie as she walks by him in court.

"You're right, Jamie," she coldly replies. "I know you did it."

Also spotted in the short teaser released is Charlie Murphy, who portrays a prison guard in the forthcoming season. The actor passed away earlier this month at the age of 57 after a battle with leukemia.