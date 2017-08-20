'Power' Season 4 Spoilers: Dre and Tommy to Face Off?

Facebook/Power.Starz A promotional image for "Power" season 4.

By the end of "Power" season 4 episode 8, Mike Sandoval (David Fumero), who killed Greg Knox (Andy Bean) last season, had met his demise.

Since his story has ended, it gives the show bigger opportunities to explore other storylines and characters. When the show returns to the television screens this Sunday evening, viewers are going to see an eventful episode, with the possibility of Dre Coleman (Rotimi Akinosho) finally putting his plans against Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) in action.

The synopsis for episode 9 reads: "After getting screwed in a new deal, Ghost plays dirty in the clean world. Angela explores other options after meeting her new boss. Dre moves against Tommy, who finds proof that paints Kate in a new light. Tariq makes an escape plan after his life goes out of control."

Does Tariq St. Patrick's (Michael Rainey Jr.) escape plan entail leaving the life of crime, or simply escaping the people who want him dead? Considering that he has witnessed a lot of crimes, there may be quite a few people out there who want him to keep quiet.

In other news, "Power" executive producer 50 Cent reportedly took responsibility for the low-quality season 4 leaks. Although he denied it at first, his recent Instagram post may have just revealed that he was behind it after all.

"POWER ratings up another 10 percent for episode 408. They glad I leaked the s*** now. #SavageLife. Now watch what I do on BET," he wrote in the caption of his photo.