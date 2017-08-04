'Power' Season 4 Spoilers: Ghost Accuses Tasha of Failing Maternal Duties

Facebook/Power.Starz "Power" season 4 to see Ghost's family in danger

Ghost's family will be in the center of a lot of troubles in the next episode of "Power" season 4.

In the sneak peek for the episode titled "You Lied to My Face" that was posted on TVLine, James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) and his estranged wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton) will be seen in a heated argument after Ghost accused her of neglecting her duties as a mother while he was still in prison.

Ghost will reiterate that Tasha only has one job, and that is to take care of their kids. But Tasha will retaliate, saying that her hands are full of responsibilities while he was incarcerated. "I was dealing with your lying son, on top of scraping together money for your bail," the St. Patrick matriarch stated in the trailer.

The synopsis also reveals that Ghost's new deal with Simon Stern (Victor Garber) will once again put his entire family back in the public's consciousness, while his partner-in-crime Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) returns to New York where he will be urged by Dre (Rotimi Akinosho) for a promotion.

The episode is slated to air on Starz on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 9 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, actor and producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson seemed to be fed up by the way the network treats the show based on his latest outburst on Instagram according to reports.

In his post, the rapper-actor states: "I woke up feeling a little different about POWER this morning," he captioned the photo. "If the biggest show on your network doesn't mean anything, what does your network mean STARZ? I'm taking my talents to south beach f**k this."

I woke up feeling a little different about POWER this morning . If the biggest show on your net work doesn't mean anything, what does your network mean STARZ? I'm taking my talents to south beach fuck this. A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

Jackson's rage came after series creator Courtney Kemp revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that last Sunday's episode "New Man" was supposed to be divided into two separate episodes. However, the network did not allow them to have a 12-episode run for season 4.

The network has yet to comment about Jackson's statement.