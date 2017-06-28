'Power' Season 4 Spoilers, News: Ghost Heads Off to Prison; Angela to Take a Stand Against Ex-Boyfriend?

The premiere episode of "Power" season 4 aired this week, and it revealed what happened to Ghost (Omari Hardwick) after being captured by his ex-girlfriend in the season 3 finale. As the new season premiered, fans witnessed Ghost as he entered prison to wait for his murder trial to commence.

StarzJames "Ghost" St. Patrick is said to face his biggest challenge in "Power" season 4: Prison life.

In the final episodes of season 3, Ghost was wrongfully accused of committing murder. The new season picked up where the previous season left off, with Ghost heading off to prison and waiting to be interrogated in court.

It can be recalled that in the previous season, Mike Sandoval (David Fumero) murdered Greg Knox (Andy Bean) to keep his cover from being blown. However, Ghost's ex-flame, Angela Valdes (Lela Loren), found some forensic evidence pointing to Ghost as the killer.

At this point in the series, it remains to be seen how the murder trial will turn out. However, the synopsis for season 4 suggests that the road will be a bumpy one for Ghost.

The fourth installment's synopsis also reveals that as Ghost tries to prove his innocence in court, he will discover who his true friends are. While he is behind bars, his wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton) will do her best to keep their family intact.

In a Refinery29 roundtable interview with the cast, Naughton said that her character was too afraid that her children would lose a father figure. That was why despite being abandoned by Ghost, she chooses to stay loyal to him.

The actress explained: "Her loyalty is so deeply rooted in the culture. It's how she was raised. She doesn't wanna lose a father figure for her kids because she didn't have a father figure. Loyalty for different reasons."

Season 4 will also find Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as the new drug connection, covertly selling drugs through Ghost's nightclub.

In a recent interview, "Power" showrunner Courtney A. Kemp revealed that one character will be dead this season. Speaking with CNN, he said, "When you're done watching the show this season you're going to be... I don't want to say enraged. Shocked. That's the word."

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, fans will know if Angela will take a stand against Ghost, considering the evidence that she has gathered against him. Although he would likely want someone on his side to help him investigate the killer--in this case, Mike--while he is behind bars, nobody knows that the latter is guilty of anything, especially since he is with law enforcement.

"Power" season 4 premiered last Sunday, June 25, at 9 p.m. EDT on Starz.