'Power' Season 4 Spoilers, News: Starz Vows Legal Action After Episodes Leak Online

Starz's top-rated drama series "Power" suffered a leak. The final three episodes of season 4 were deliberately dumped online and the cable network vows it will take legal action.

According to reports, the leaked episodes appeared to have been recorded from a portal meant for the press but Starz won't have to dig deeper into the incident. Apparently, the perpetrator made the mistake of filming himself taking about the videos, which he released on his personal social media account.

"This seems to be a case of password sharing that resulted in homemade videos of the episodes which were taped off a TV screen and posted online," the cable network's spokesperson said. "Starz has begun forensic investigations and will take legal action against the responsible parties."

Viewers of the leaked episodes have also reportedly been sharing screenshots online, thus spoiling the show for everyone else. "Power" season 4 won't end its run until Sept. 3.

The leaked episodes, however, might not impact the viewership of "Power" season 4 in a bad way. It might even be a good push for the show.

"Game of Thrones" also suffered a leak when the fourth episode of season 7 was dumped online a few days ahead of its Sunday airing. But instead of losing viewers, the episode broke another record with 10.2 million viewers.

Meanwhile, this Sunday's episode of "Power," called "It's Done," will center on Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) teaming up again to clean their business site. The location has been littered with gang members and Tommy will threaten a gang war against the Toros Locos if they do not budge.

There is also a search for an unknown apartment to find Greg's (Andy Bean) killer. Angela (Lela Loren) will help with the leads when she tells Saxe (Shane Johnson) about the burner phone.

"Power" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT. The show also stars Naturi Naughton (Tasha), JR Ramirez (Julio) and 50 Cent (Kanan).