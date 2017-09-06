'Power' Season 5 Plot News, Air Date: 'Huge Moves' and 'Huge Cast Changes' Coming; Major Characters May Die

Facebook/Power.Starz 'Power' season 4 recently concluded.

The fourth season of "Power" recently concluded with a lot of surprise twists and the long-awaited reunion of three key players.

The season 4 finale found Ghost (Omari Hardwick), Kanan (Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson) and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) joining forces against a common enemy: Dre (Rotimi). After suffering at his hands, the trio have finally had enough and are on a quest to seek revenge. With a war ahead, fans should not expect their favorite characters to be invincible.

This much was teased by creator Courtney Kemp Agboh when she spoke to Deadline. Agboh admitted that main characters usually have a longer life expectancy because they are major players in the game, but it will not stay that way for long. "Power" is on its way out, so she warned fans not to get too attached to the characters.

As for what is in store for fans in the upcoming fifth season, Agboh teased that there will be massive changes coming, which will essentially alter the show.

"The plan is to make some huge moves and some huge cast changes in Season 5, for sure," she said. "So the show, at the very least, is going to transform into something slightly different as we go forward."

She also revealed that the script for the first episode of season 5 has already been written. "Right now, we're looking at it as a direct pickup," she said of where the new season will begin, opening with Angela (Lela Loren) finding the stray bullet. "Then from that perspective, then it's all about Tasha trying to kind of keep Tariq out of trouble."

It can be recalled that Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) sought revenge against Ray Ray (Marcus Callender), who was responsible for killing his sister Raina (Donshea Hopkins). And while Tariq was successful in murdering Ray Ray, he will have to face the consequences. On the other hand, Angela, who arrived at the scene, will have to be careful in season 5.

Agboh reminded TVLine that Angela "does not always do a good job of watching her own back" and that she will have to watch out, especially when it comes to "people she works with who will take advantage of that weakness [and] opportunity."