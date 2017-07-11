Powerball and Mega Millions Hiatus' Leave Illinois With $4 Million in Lost Revenue

Reuters/Andrew Kelly A ticket is seen ahead of the Mega Millions lottery draw which reached a jackpot of 5 Million in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 1, 2016.

The recent shutdown of Powerball and Mega Millions in Illinois has left the state with nearly $4 million in lost revenue. Lawmakers recently passed a budget after a two-year stand-off after which both lotteries resumed ticket sales in the state.

The Democrat-led house overturned the vetoes of Bruce Rauner to pass a budget bill worth over $36 billion as well as tax increases amounting to $5 billion. However, despite passing a budget, one prominent lawmaker warned that this doesn't mean the state has any money.

The passing of a budget gave the Illinois Lottery the authority to pay out winnings from multi-state lotteries. The Illinois Lottery itself which continued its operations despite the shutdown will also be able to pay winnings of over $25,000 without delay.

However, the week-long hiatus of both the Powerball and Mega Millions has already cost Illinois $4 million in lost revenue. Despite the shutdown of the two big lotteries, some customers simply opted to try their luck with other games.

One clerk revealed that when customers are informed that they did not have tickets for the multi-state lotteries, they simply asked for tickets from other lotteries. Still, lottery ticket sales were slashed, with some stores losing half their regular ticket revenue during the shutdown.

Nevertheless, retailers say it will not affect their bottomline. Ticket sales have resume Thursday night, with store clerks informing customers that both multi-state lotteries were back.

Despite a two-year budget debacle, the lottery was kept running by the state using an assortment of accounting maneuvers and special legislation that allowed the payment of prizes. However, state auditors deemed some of it illegal and are unlikely to be used again should the state fail to pass another budget in the coming years.

Powerball and Mega Millions are once again available at over 8,000 retailers in the state of Illinois as well as through their mobile apps.