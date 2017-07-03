Powerball And Mega Millions Ticket Sales Halted In Illinois Due To Budget Crisis

The Illinois Lottery will halt sales of Powerball and Mega Millions tickets starting next week. The state has been forced to stop its most lucrative money-making valve due to an unprecedented budget stalemate.

State lawmakers have until Friday to reach a budget deal before the special session ends. Without a state budget, there's no appropriation to pay the multi-state agency that runs both lotteries.

House Speaker Mike Madigan has already submitted his budget proposal but without offering any specifics on how to pay for the over $36 billion in spending. Republicans and Governor Rauner refuse to approve the proposal saying it's impossible to tell if Madigan's budget is balanced.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly A ticket is seen ahead of the Mega Millions lottery draw which reached a jackpot of 5 Million in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 1, 2016.

Officials say that without further legislative action, Illinois will be forced out of the multi-state lottery. And depending on how long it takes to resume operations, it would be difficult to start reselling tickets in the state.

Powerball ticket sales already ended on Wednesday with Mega Millions set to end by Friday night. This has left lottery players frustrated and resigned opting instead to pocket the money they would have spent on lottery tickets.

The state's annual profits from the two lotteries alone are historically around $90 million. With the shutdown of both lotteries, the state is foregoing millions of dollars worth of revenue that could have been used for state projects.

The Illinois Lottery, on the other hand, will continue operations despite the budget crisis. However, winners of prizes amounting to $25,000 or more will have their payments delayed.

Acting Director Greg Smith assured players that the Illinois Lottery has the money to pay the winners. He also added that the General Assembly should approve a truly balanced budget that includes Lottery funding in order for these payments to occur.

Ticket sales for the Powerball and Mega Millions will resume once Fiscal Year 2018 appropriation for the Illinois Lottery is passed.