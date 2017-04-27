'Powerless' Season 1 Canceled? Two Scheduled Episodes Pulled From Thursday Lineup; Adam West Guest Appearance to Air No More?

NBC recently pulled two scheduled episodes of "Powerless" from its Thursday night roster, in a move that made fans of the DC-inspired comedy series wonder if the network has just pulled the plug on their favorite show.

Facebook/NBCPowerless Promotional banner for NBC’s DC-based comedy series “Powerless.”

News outlets have given it the term "essentially canceled," since NBC chiefs have not yet announced an official cancellation. However, speculations are mostly leaning towards the possibility that the freshman series may be gone for good.

"Powerless" stars Vanessa Hudgens as Emily Locke, the perky new research director for Wayne Security, a subsidiary of Wayne Enterprises, which specializes in products that protect average, powerless citizens from the superhero battles happening every day in Charm City. Hudgens is joined by sitcom veterans Alan Tudyk as Wayne Security's big boss, Van; Danny Pudi as the chief design officer, Teddy; Ron Funches as the head of engineering, Ron; and Christina Kirk as Van's assistant, Jackie.

The show has reportedly been struggling in the ratings race since it debuted in February, and its most recent episode only managed to gain 2.1 million total viewers, which is essentially lower than its "Superstore" lead-in.

Two episodes from its original 13-episode order were scheduled to air on Thursday this week and the next, but NBC opted to replace the show with "Superstore" replays.

It is not yet clear whether or not the show will be returning on air to finish its 13-episode run, which will include a guest appearance from Adam West, the actor best known for playing the caped crusader in the 1960s "Batman" television series.

West was reportedly set to play Dean West, the chairman of Wayne Industries, who comes to Charm City after an attack on Gotham necessitates shutting down Wayne Security to cut down on budget. This episode would have been one of the final two for the series' first season.

Executive producer Patrick Schumacker tweeted the sad news earlier this week, and although the cancellation is not yet official, the show's EP did not show much hope for the show's return and had also taken the opportunity to thank the fans for supporting the show.