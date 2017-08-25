'Preacher' Jesus Sex Scene Condemned; Executive Producer Seth Rogen Reacts

"Preacher" is earning the ire of religious leaders because of a graphic sex scene involving Jesus Christ. Executive producer Seth Rogen reacts to the backlash as the episode aired this week on cable network AMC.

Facebook/PreacherAMC "Preacher" on AMC aired a highly controversial sex scene involving Jesus.

In a statement sent to the media, Catholic League president Bill Donohue denounced the Jesus sex scene depicted in the episode titled "Dirty Little Secret" on "Preacher." It showed Jesus in bed with a mysterious woman a few hours before The Last Supper. It also portrayed the Son of God as having his first sexual experience.

Images from the scene found its way online and were shared on social media.

"[It] is an assault on the sensibilities of all Christians, as well as people of good will who are not Christians," Donohue said. "We have been treated to this kind of fare from some pay-per-view channels, but we are not accustomed to AMC getting into the mud."

But it's not just church leaders who were offended by what "Preacher" did as viewers also shared their disgust on social media.

I think #Preacher may have lost me, last night. That was taking things a little too far. Felt really uncomfortable watching.@PreacherAMC — Christian Jacobs (@PPerfect_CJ) August 22, 2017

Preacher has lost me as a fan also. It was pushing the envelope as it was, but this last episode is sacriligious! — Glenn A (@abateg429) August 23, 2017

Fans who followed the "Preacher" graphic novels, however, expressed that the shocking Jesus sex scene can be considered tame compared to what's in the comic books. They also noted that mocking Christianity is the nature of the source material.

"It's been blasphemous since episode 1. You knew what you were getting into," another fan reasoned via Twitter.

Rogen also took to the same social media platform to say that Donohue's statement was a perfect endorsement for "Preacher." The executive producer and actor admitted, however, that he himself was surprised that AMC allowed them to do the scene.

Tonight's episode of #Preacher has some stuff I've been excited to bring to life for years and I'm SHOCKED they let us do it. Please watch. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 21, 2017

"Preacher," which stars Dominic Cooper as Rev. Jesse Custer, premiered season 2 on June 19 and will finish in early September with 13 episodes. AMC has not yet announced if it will return for a third season.