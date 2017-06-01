'Preacher' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Search for God Commences in a Special Two-Night Premiere Event

The search for God is underway on the highly anticipated second season of the supernatural, black comedy series "Preacher." Will Jesse (Dominic Cooper), Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), and Tulip (Ruth Negga) be able to find the Big Guy before the Saint of Killers (Graham MaTavish) catches up to them?

Facebook/PreacherAMCPromotional banner for the second season of the supernatural black comedy series “Preacher” featuring Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), Jesse (Dominic Cooper), and Tulip (Ruth Negga).

A two-night event is kicking off the upcoming sophomore season of "Preacher," which is an adaptation of a popular comic book series of the same name. The first night will usher in the season premiere, while the second night follows this up with episode 2.

Season 2 will also consist of 13 episodes and will reportedly follow the ragtag trio that consists of West Texas preacher Jesse, his ass-kicking ex-girlfriend Tulip, and the Irish vampire Cassidy. Following the explosion that literally wiped out the town they used to call home, the trio will now be embarking on a road trip in search of God, who was revealed missing in the previous season.

But what started out as a seemingly harmless quest will soon thrust Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy into a twisted war spanning Heaven, Hell, and everywhere else in between.

Moreover, the promotional images released for the upcoming first two episodes teased the return of the Saint of Killers, as well as the appearance of Eugene, also known as Arseface (Ian Colletti), who has since become Jesse's voice of reason following his "death."

Jesse has also taken the same path that his comic book equivalent took, and his mission may once again pile up the dead bodies in their trail as they fight off known and unknown adversaries in a desperate quest to find God.

"Preacher" season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 25, at 10 p.m. ET on AMC. It will be followed by the second episode on Monday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET in the series' regular time slot.

The first season of the series, which was developed for television by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, is currently available for streaming on Hulu.