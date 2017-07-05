'Preacher' Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers: Jesse and Company's Search For God to Be Derailed by Two New Foes?

Facebook/PreacherAMC A promotional image for AMC’s supernatural black comedy series “Preacher,” featuring Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), Jesse (Dominic Cooper), and Tulip (Ruth Negga).

Just when Jesse (Dominic Cooper) and his ragtag crew think they've got their hands full with a gun-slinging adversary on their trail, a couple of new foes join in. Who are Viktor (Paul Ben-Victor) and Herr Starr (Pip Torrens) and what parts will they play in the second season of AMC's supernatural black comedy series "Preacher?"

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode aptly titled "Viktor," Tulip O'Hare's (Ruth Negga) mysterious past will be revealed. It seems that all of her efforts to avoid an encounter with the man from her past have been in vain. But what exactly is Tulip running away from?

A sneak peek released by AMC for the upcoming episode does not reveal much, though it hints at something shady happening in Viktor's luxurious house. And the sound of a woman's tormented screams as Tulip waits at Viktor's office does not bode well at all for Jesse's uncharacteristically agitated lady-love.

The upcoming episode will also reveal more of Eugene "Arseface" Root's (Ian Colletti) time in Hell. How long will Jesse's displaced friend have to deal with life in Hell right alongside Adolf Hitler (Noah Taylor)? Will Jesse be able to find a way to retrieve Arseface from his tormenting afterlife? Or is the otherwise harmless guy, whose only fault was standing on the wrong end of Jesse's angry curse, stuck there for good?

Moreover, the previous episode has also re-introduced Herr Starr, a character that fans of the source comic book series are fairly familiar with. He was last seen very briefly in an episode of season 1 as the "Man in White."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly prior to the premiere of season 2, executive producer Sam Catlin shared that Starr will be a huge part of the series' second year. He also said that Starr and Jesse's lives are closely intertwined in ways that will gradually be explored as the series progresses.

"That was a character that, as soon as I read the comic the first time, I love him so much," Catlin said. "Obviously, we couldn't wait to bring him out and give him his due," he added.

"Preacher" season 2 episode 4 airs on Monday, July 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.