'Preacher' Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers: Jesse's Dark Side Emerges; The Saint of Killers Reappears

PreacherAMC A promotional image for AMC’s supernatural-black comedy series “Preacher,” featuring Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) and Tulip O’Hare (Ruth Negga).

The enigmatic Viktor (Paul Ben-Victor) turns out to be more than just a random guy in Tulip's (Ruth Negga) life. How will this crucial revelation affect Jesse (Dominic Cooper) and Tulip's relationship on the next episode of AMC's supernatural black comedy series "Preacher?"

First off, Jesse finding out that Tulip is actually married to the man will trigger a flashback into the preacher and his supposed fiancée's rocky past. According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled, "Dallas," this past will further reveal a yet to be explored darker side of Jesse.

The very idea of it does not really bode well for Viktor, who will subsequently find himself on the receiving end of Jesse's violent tendencies.

If the official trailer for the next episode is anything to go by, it seems that Jesse's old habits, which he has struggled to contain in the entire first season, is about to be unleashed. The trailer starts off with the sight of Tulip's wedding picture triggering Jesse to a heightened sense of anger.

Later, he is seen stringing Viktor up as though preparing the guy for the tortures that he is about to impart. Will Tulip still be able to get through to him, or will Tulip's intervention even be necessary?

Since Jesse has been using Genesis to bring Viktor's guards down in the previous episode, he has unknowingly also sent out a smoke signal to The Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish). The preacher's hunter will finally reappear, more determined as ever to take Jesse down.

Will his biggest adversary's appearance finally snap Jesse out of his seemingly violent trance? Will he and Tulip be able to escape The Saint of Killers this time around?

Another thing to look forward to is how Eugene's (Ian Colletti) status in Hell will change now that he has decided to take a different approach to things. Since being too nice is not tolerated in Hell, he decided to turn on the nicest person he has met there. Ironically, this person turns out to be Hitler (Noah Taylor) himself.

What consequences will beating up the seemingly reformed Nazi leader bring? Will it improve Eugene's life in Hell or make his stay there even worse?

"Preacher" season 2 episode 5 airs on Monday, July 17, at 9 p.m EDT on AMC.