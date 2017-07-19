'Preacher' Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers: Jesse Meets The Saint of Killers, Makes a Deadly Deal

Facebook/PreacherAMC Promotional image for the Saint of Killers played Graham McTarvish on AMC’s supernatural-black comedy series, “Preacher.”

The Saint of Killers (Graham McTarvish) has reached New Orleans and may have just found a lead to Jesse's (Dominic Cooper) whereabouts. Will the much-awaited showdown between the hunter and the hunted finally happen on the next episode of AMC's supernatural-black comedy series, "Preacher?"

Jesse's days may be numbered; then again, maybe not. In the previous episode, the Saint of Killers came to Viktor's (Paul Ben-Victor) house and killed everyone except for Allie (Stella Allen), Viktor's daughter. The young girl claimed she knew where the Preacher was, a mere second before the Saint could pull the trigger on her.

But will she be able to bring the Saint to Denis' (Ronald Guttman) place, or will she end up getting herself in deeper trouble when they don't find Jesse, Tulip (Ruth Negga), and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) there?

In the official trailer for the episode, it seems that the trio barely made it out before the Saint arrived. They have also become aware of their big predicament, and that is, whatever they do and wherever they go, the Saint will always find a way to get to them. It doesn't even matter anymore whether Jesse uses Genesis or not.

Also, they will figure out that the angel, Fiore (Tom Brooke), did not call off the order, after all. Will it cross their mind to go back to Mumbai Sky Tower and talk to Fiore again? Will they ever find out if the angel is already dead?

In the trailer, it seems that that trio will decide to handle things their own way. First, they need to read up on the Saint of Killers, a man without a soul. Hopefully, they may also be able to find a weakness or two along the way.

Jesse will also have a close encounter with the Saint, and according to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Sokosha," he will be making a deal with the killer Cowboy. What could this deal be, and why would Jesse need to race against time to save Tulip and Cassidy?

In other news, the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly contains a feature about the villainous Herr K. Starr, played by Pip Torrens and briefly shown in episode 3. Herr plays a huge role in the "Preacher" comics that inspired the series. He's described as a one-eyed German, who is also after Jesse. But unlike the Saint of Killer who just wants the Preacher dead, Herr seems to be more interested in the Genesis.

Fans can expect Herr to be properly introduced in the July 31 episode titled "Pig." Does this also mean that the Saint of Killer arc will wrap up in the upcoming July 24 episode?

"Preacher" airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.