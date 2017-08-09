'Preacher' Season 2 News: Dominic Cooper Warns Fans About Season Finale

Instagram/preacheramc A promo image for "Preacher," as featured in the AMC show's official Instagram account.

"Preacher" season 2 is going to end in a way that will leave fans hanging, as a star of the dark comedy series hints about the show's season finale. The cliffhanger will also shift the "dynamic of everything" in the show, as well.

Dominic Cooper, who plays Jesse Custer in "Preacher," warns fans way ahead of time that a "brutal" cliffhanger is coming. How big will this hang up be? Apparently, it will be big enough of a deal to finally get God on the show.

"You do see God but you might not be aware of it," Cooper hinted to Metro on Saturday, Aug. 5. "Something at the end happens that has extraordinary consequences that's so shocking, that you can't imagine would happen – that happens," the 39-year old actor added.

This event, Cooper adds, sets the direction of the show going forward, or derail it completely, a possibility he hints at. "It'll change the dynamic of everything and is so brutal and appalling... but I can't tell you what it is," he teased.

The actor does promise that despite the shocking cliffhanger, it will remain an entertaining development for show viewers and comic readers alike. He adds that it's something that fans of the "Preacher" comics could have been eagerly anticipating for a while now, himself included.

Adding a cliffhanger does hint that the show will have a third season coming. Nothing is in writing as of this time, but Cooper expects to play the role of Jesse Custer for a while longer.

The confidence level in the crew of "Preacher" is high, Cooper noted. In any case, the production team seems to be holding down the studio they were shooting in for them to use, but the final say is with the networks.

"I think it's totally up to AMC and Sony," Cooper concluded, just based on the fact that AMC, Sony, and "Preacher" fans seem to be very happy with the product so far.