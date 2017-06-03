'Preacher' Season 2 News: Gang Hits the Road to Find God in New Trailer

The gang embarks on an action-packed road trip in the first official trailer for "Preacher" season 2.

Facebook/PreacherAMCPromotional banner for the second season of the supernatural black comedy series “Preacher” featuring Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), Jesse (Dominic Cooper), and Tulip (Ruth Negga).

"Preacher" did not show any shortage of ambition during its freshman run, with the series picking up with the tragic death of Tom Cruise and ending with a new quest to find God. AMC has released a new trailer for season 2, and it looks like the show will up the ante as it features bigger explosions and additional locations.

The 80-second clip does not give away too much, but it does confirm that more of the Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish) will be seen this time around. It also hints that a new secret organization called "The Grail" will be introduced, which means DC character/executioner Herr Starr will likely appear as well.

After a season mostly set in Annville TX, the next installment will see Jesse (Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Oscar nominee Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) go on a journey to New Orleans and Las Vegas.

Aside from the gripping storyline, "Preacher" is also known for its impressive action stunts. Cooper recently spoke with IGN and he teased that the cast members have been working hard to make their fight sequences even better.

"There are two [action scenes] coming this next season that I've been working on which do exactly that. They're completely and utterly unlike anything I've ever witnessed really," he said. "They will be again very shocking, but also brilliantly put together and very exciting to watch."

The actor also recalled a season 2 fight scene which had to be filmed without any cuts. Although it was quite challenging, Cooper had no choice but to do it without a stunt double.

"It's one sequence and you can tell that it's me who's doing it. That will be wonderful to watch," he continued.

"Preacher" season 2 premieres Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC, followed by the second episode on Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. EDT, the program's regular time slot.