'Preacher' Season 2 News: New Trailer Hints at Origin of Herr Star

Facebook/PreacherAMC Promotional banner for the second season of the supernatural black comedy series "Preacher" featuring Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), Jesse (Dominic Cooper), and Tulip (Ruth Negga).

"Preacher," based on a comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, stays close to the formula of the original for much of its first season. The show takes it up a notch for season 2, however, as it shifts its focus to the villains in time for the main antagonist to start making his presence felt.

The Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish), incoherent as usual, opens the trailer before the clip moves on to the main cast. It's just one of several reminders that season 2 is about to be filled with more violent moments as the show shifts focus to its cast of villains, as CBR notes.

Viewers had their first encounter with Herr Starr (Pip Torrens) in the first season of the show, and the intimidating villain is about to have more of the spotlight to himself. The teaser shows a few scenes as Starr describes his upbringing, alternating with scenes of him as a young man being vigorously trained.

He starts being active in his role as a leader of The Grail, going out of his way to talk to Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) to convince him to stay on their side. Tulip (Ruth Negga) and their resident vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) shares an intimate moment, and fans can look forward to what brought this kiss about.

Hell is well-represented this season, as shown in the teaser during the "Preacher" panel in the San Diego Comic-Con. Eugene Root (Ian Colletti) is featured prominently in the show's depiction of Hell, which looks very much like a tightly-run prison complex. There, he finds Adolf Hitler and somehow built a rapport of some sort with him.

The video below shows a teaser trailer hinting at a bigger role for Herr Starr in the second season of "Preacher," as shown in the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con. "Preacher" season 2 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.