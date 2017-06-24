'Preacher' Season 2 News: Showrunner Reveals New Characters from Original Comic Boook

Things are about to get crazier when "Preacher" returns for season 2.

Facebook/PreacherAMCPromotional banner for the second season of the supernatural black comedy series “Preacher” featuring Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), Jesse (Dominic Cooper), and Tulip (Ruth Negga).

As fans already know, the critically acclaimed series is based on a comic book of the same name. Season 1 introduced interesting characters from the source material, including Jesse (Dominic Cooper), the angels Fiore (Tom Brooke) and DeBlanc (Anatol Yusef), Arseface (Ian Colletti) and the vampire Cassidy (Joe Gilgun).

While many faces from the comics have already been featured on the show, there are still plenty of original characters fans haven't seen yet. However, showrunner Sam Catlin recently teased that it will all change in season 2.

"We bring in all sorts of crazy characters from the comic that we had to really restrain ourselves from bringing in too early in season 1," Catlin told Entertainment Weekly. "So that's been a lot of fun."

One of the new additions this season is Herr Starr (Pip Torrens), a character briefly shown in season 1 as the mysterious man in white. A German assassin who works for The Grail, he will play a major role in season 2.

Apart from Torrens's Herr Starr, season 2 will welcome two other members of The Grail: Julie Ann Emery of "Better Call Saul" fame has been tapped to play Featherstone, while "Timeless" actor Malcolm Barrett portrays agent Hoover.

Season 2 of AMC's supernatural series will kick off with a two-night event starting this Sunday. The premiere's second part is scheduled to air on June 26 on the show's regular time slot. Right after the second episode, fans can enjoy the network's "Talking Preacher," where Cooper, Graham McTavish and Catlin discuss the new season with host Chris Hardwick.

The second season of "Preacher" premieres tomorrow, June 25 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.