'Preacher' Season 2 News, Spoilers: Viewers Will Meet God in the Finale

Facebook/PreacherAMC Promotional banner for the second season of the supernatural black comedy series "Preacher" featuring Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), Jesse (Dominic Cooper), and Tulip (Ruth Negga).

Something big will happen in the finale of "Preacher" season 2. At the recent San Diego Comic-Con, actor Dominic Cooper revealed that all things will fall into place in the season finale as viewers finally meet God and know his true identity.

"Preacher" was just among the few TV series that stood out at the recent expo. It started the show with a bang as its cast and crew gave fans a treat when they suddenly appeared on stage to the tune of "When the Saints Go Marching in."

During the panel for the series, a new trailer for the series debuted, showing Herr Starr in a speaking role. The trailer revealed that for the rest of the season, viewers will get to understand why Eugene and his new friend Hitler want to get out of Hell. They will also see the momentous encounter between Jesse and the Saint of Killers. As the series approaches the finale, more complications will arise, especially as the characters endeavor to know God.

When it was time for the cast of the supernatural drama series to talk about what could happen in the remainder of the season, Cooper, who plays Jesse, told TVLine's Michael Ausiello, "God, without realizing, we've already met."

The actor said that something "so dramatically important" will happen in the season finale that it will finally reveal "the reason behind everything" that has been happening in the show.

However, Joseph Gilgun, who plays Cassidy, was quick to add that viewers still have a long way to go before they finally discover who God really is. According to him, the mystery will persist "right to the end."

Cooper and Gilgun's statements seemed to imply that the current season will sport a major cliffhanger. The cast also teased that the actor portraying God has already been chosen and that the viewers have already seen him on the show.

"Preacher" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.