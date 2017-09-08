'Preacher' Season 2 Spoilers: Finale Finds Jesse Attempting to Perform a Miracle

Facebook/PreacherAMC 'Preacher' season 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on AMC.

The upcoming season 2 finale of "Preacher" will find the trio of Jesse (Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) readying themselves for a new life.

The synopsis of the final episode of season 2, titled "The End of the Road," states that Jesse will have some doubts about the immediate future. Meanwhile, Tulip will learn of a secret that will potentially put her in danger. Finally, Cassidy will struggle to cope with a difficult truth.

A teaser clip for the new episode was also released. The sneak peek opened with some children in a classroom as Jesse stood in front of them. One kid used a toy to make a fart sound that sent the whole class laughing. It was apparent from Jesse's facial expression that he was not amused. Then, a nun entered the room and told the kids to quiet down.

The nun stood in front of the class, but not before confiscating the toy from the student. She introduced Jesse as a special guest "who is, apparently, quite holy" and called him Preacher. She continued to ask the children to behave so that Jesse could demonstrate a miracle. The nun seemed skeptical and was barely able to hold her temper when one kid asked if the special guest was God. She was only reminded to keep calm when she saw that Herr Starr (Pip Torrens) was seemingly recording everything on video.

Preacher then took the stage and the camera panned to show that Herr Starr had not actually started recording yet.

AMC has yet to officially renew "Preacher" for a third season, but Screen Rant reported that paperwork filed by the network earlier this year may hint at a renewal ahead. The comic book-based series had not exactly been a ratings star, though its loyal fan base may be enough to convince the network to give it another season.

The season 2 finale of "Preacher" will air on Monday, Sept. 11, at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.