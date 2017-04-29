'Preacher' Season 2 Spoilers, Release Date News: AMC Sets June 25 Return Date

AMC has released the first official teaser for the upcoming second season of its TV series, "Preacher," which is set to return this June.

Facebook/PreacherAMC A promotional photo for AMC's TV series "Preacher."

The teaser was unveiled during the season finale of this season's "The Walking Dead," and it offered viewers the first look at the mayhem featured in the next installment.

The upcoming second season consists of 13 episodes, and it is expected to be a genre-binding thrill ride as it follows the story of West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Irish vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun). They embark on a wild road trip to find God and get thrust into a twisted battle involving Heaven, Hell and everything else in between.

Six new actors have been added to the cast of the TV series, which include Noah Taylor from "Game of Thrones," Pip Torrens from "The Crown," Julie Ann Emery from "Fargo," Malcolm Barrett from "Dear White People," Ronald Guttman from "Homeland," and Justin Prentice from "13 Reasons Why."

While it has yet to be confirmed what specific roles these new cast members will portray in the second season of "Preacher," some of them are expected to portray fan-favorite characters directly from the first issue of the comic book series that TV show is based on.

In the supernatural and dark comedy series, Jesse is inhabited by an enigmatic entity called Genesis, which gives him the power to make people do whatever he commands them to do. This newfound power attracts the interest of two angels, Fiore (Tom Brooke) and DeBlanc (Anatol Yusef), and Jesse, along with Tulip Cassidy, gets thrown into a crazy world filled with entities from both Heaven and Hell, as well as everything in between.

"Preacher" season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, June 25 on AMC.