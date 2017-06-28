'Preacher' Season 2 Spoilers: Search for God Continues in New Orleans; Tulip's Secret Past To Be Exposed?

The two-night premiere of the second season of "Preacher" has passed by, and yet, the ragtag trio of small-town preacher Jesse, Irish vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), and resident troublemaker Tulip (Ruth Negga) are nowhere near finding God. Will the third episode finally see their luck changing for the better?

Facebook/PreacherAMCJesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), and Tulip O'Hare (Ruth Negga) are on a quest to find God in the second season of AMC's supernatural black comedy series "Preacher."

It doesn't seem like so. According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Damsels," the trio may indeed be able to get significant intel on God's whereabouts, but someone among them is hiding a secret that could potentially derail their search.

After getting a tip that God may be in New Orleans, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy are back on the road to get to where God supposedly is and confront the absentee deity once and for all for abandoning his post. But Tulip is hiding a secret from her past, and whatever it is, their trip to the Big Easy threatens to expose it with possibly dire consequences that will affect them and their ongoing mission.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Sam Catlin shared that they have thought and talked about God as he would appear in the show.

"We've talked about him a little bit as kind of a Keyser Söze, this mythical character who is real. People have seen him, or people know of people who have seen him. But he's still larger than life, almost a mob boss," Catlin said.

The executive producer also added that although they wanted Jesse to find God, he and the writers have also been little worried about what could possibly happen to the series' main protagonist when the two of them finally meet.

"Preacher" season 1 episode 3 airs on Monday, July 3, at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC. The series is roughly based on the comic book series of the same title created by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon for DC Comics' Vertigo imprint.