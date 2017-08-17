'Preacher' Season 2 Spoilers: The Allfather on the Way With the Messiah?

(Photo: Michelle K. Short/AMC) Jesse in a promotional still for "Preacher" season 2, episode 10, "Dirty Little Secret."

Next week's episode of "Preacher" season 2 will see Jesse (Dominic Cooper) continue his search for God, and it looks like he will get really close.

The promo for the upcoming installment, titled "Dirty Little Secret," teases the arrival of "the boy" who was deemed to lead — "the Messiah."

Fans of the comic books would know that that the arrival of the child also means the entrance of one memorable character in the "Preacher" season 2.

[Spoiler Alert! The following contains potential plot details for the episode. Read at your own discretion.]

In the comics by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, the Messiah, a boy who belongs to "the most sacred lineage" in the world with the "blood of the lamb" coursing through his veins, will be brought by the Allfather.

The Allfather is a very plump man whose travel expenses alone forces Herr Starr's (Pip Torrens) organization to spend millions of dollars. In the comics, he arrives in an airplane, which, just before landing, fails to carry his weight and rips apart.

(Photo: Michelle K. Short/AMC) Tulip and Cassidy in a promotional still for "Preacher" season 2, episode 10, "Dirty Little Secret."

The show has done a lot of comic book fan service this season after the first one diverted from it drastically and with such an important character, fans expect "Preacher" season 2, episode 10 to introduce the Allfather.

More on the fan service, the episode also includes the narcotics-heavy orgy in the comics organized by the person who likes to be called "Lord Jesus" and walks around naked.

This part of the comics hints a torturous dilemma coming Cassidy's (Joseph Gilgun) way, that is if "Preacher" season 2 stays faithful to the comics.

Meanwhile, "Preacher" season 2, episode 10 shows that Tulip (Ruth Negga) appears to have finally blown Lora's (Julie Ann Emery) cover and she is not at all happy.

The synopsis for the installment reads:

Jesse connects with an unlikely source; Jesse goes unforgiven when Tulip discovers he's been lying to her.

"Preacher" season 2, episode 10, "Dirty Little Secret," airs Monday, Aug. 21, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. Watch a sneak peek of Jesse and Herr Starr's not so friendly meeting below.