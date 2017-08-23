'Preacher' Season 2 Spoilers: Tulip and Cassidy Feel Alienated in Episode 11

(Photo: Facebook/PreacherAMC) Promotional banner for the second season of the supernatural black comedy series "Preacher" featuring Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), Jesse (Dominic Cooper), and Tulip (Ruth Negga).

Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) begins to question everything about Denis (Ronald Guttman) on the upcoming episode of "Preacher" season 2.

Titled "Back Doors," next week's episode will see Jesse (Dominic Cooper) continue his pursuit of God. However, things become more complicated when his journey starts to alienate Cassidy and Tulip (Ruth Negga). Cassidy begins to doubt Denis' actions, while Tulip seeks advice about her relationship problem.

A sneak peek from AMC shows Jesse having a discussion with Tulip and Cassidy about where they should move next. Jesse tells his friends that they could all use a break. Tulip seems on board with the idea and Cassidy suggests they head to Vancouver. Jesse says they should go to a place in the Caribbean instead, so Tulip and Cassidy excitedly walk out of the room to pack their bags.

Meanwhile, the series is currently under fire due to a graphic scene featuring Jesus Christ in the latest episode. Episode 10, which aired on Monday, showed the character of Jesus getting physically intimate with a woman.

"Depicting Jesus in a grotesque sex scene is an assault on the sensibilities of all Christians, as well as people of good will who are not Christians," Catholic League president Bill Donohue told Fox News. "We have been treated to this kind of fare from some pay-per-view channels, but we are not accustomed to AMC getting into the mud. If this is a signal of what it aspires to become, we will rally Christians against it."

Viewers also took to social media to express their outrage on the said scene. AMC has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

The second season of "Preacher" airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.