'Preacher' Season 3 Latest News: AMC Files Paperwork to Film New Season in Louisiana

Facebook/PreacherAMC Promotional banner for the second season of the supernatural black comedy series "Preacher" featuring Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), Jesse (Dominic Cooper), and Tulip (Ruth Negga).

AMC has yet to confirm the renewal of "Preacher" for another season, but rumors are already swirling around that it is going to get a third installment. Recently, reports have emerged that claimed the network has already filed some paperwork so it can film the next season in Louisiana.

"Preacher" is one of the most popular series on AMC, next to the likes of "The Walking Dead." But although its first and second seasons have successfully earned a huge fanbase, the sophomore season has not done quite well in terms of ratings—the reason why many fans are now wondering if the series will ever have a third installment.

As "Preacher" currently wraps up its second season, fans are getting more and more thrilled by its plotlines as they get closer to those of the series' original comic source. Unlike the first season that served as a prequel to the original comics and was set in the fictional town of Annville, Texas, the current season tackles the actual events in the comics and is set in London. However, despite fans' clamoring for another season, AMC has kept mum on the future of the series.

It looks like AMC's lack of updates about "Preacher's" future does not mean it is canceling the series, though. According to reports, the series will return for a season 3, and filming is likely to take place in New Orleans. Rumors about AMC filing this paperwork started surfacing in July, when some news outlets reported that AMC had filed with the Louisiana Film Office so it could proceed with the filming for "Preacher" season 3 in the city starting Jan. 5 next year.

The network has reportedly set aside a budget of $70 million for the upcoming season, and $50 million of this budget will be spent in Louisiana. As for its cast, there are also speculations that Dominic Cooper's Jesse, Ruth Negga's Tulip and Joseph Gilgun's Cassidy might return for the third season.

AMC has yet to confirm any of these reports so fans should stay tuned for more updates on season 3. Meanwhile, the final episode of "Preacher" season 2 will air on Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.